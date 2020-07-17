Regional: Grenada to reduce airline ticket taxes

Spread the love













(CMC)— Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has disclosed that Grenada will soon be reducing taxes on airline tickets as part of measures aimed at encouraging intra-regional travel within Caricom.

He said that this is being done as the Government implements various strategies to encourage travel within the region.

Speaking on the pending liquidation of regional carrier LIAT, Dr Mitchell said that there are other airlines which will be filling the void left by LIAT which suspended its service in April after most regional states shut down airports as part of measures aimed at containing COVID-19.

LIAT, which has served the region for more than 40 years, had been experiencing financial challenges before the onset of COVID-19, and the closure of the airports around the region placed the airline in a more difficult position.

Most airports in the region reopened as of July 1 for commercial passengers, but there has been little or no regional commercial air traffic as only a few airlines are offering services.

The Eastern Caribbean is significantly affected by the non-availability of LIAT.

“There are a combination of opportunities that will be available to ensure that we not just replace what LIAT was bringing, but have expanded opportunities,” the prime minister said.

“We expect that with the additional transport to the individual countries in the region, and the reduction of taxes and airport fees, in general, we will see further development of inter-island travel.”