Regional: First COVID-19 Related Death Recorded on Montserrat – Ministry of Health Statement

(www.gov.ms) – The Montserrat Ministry of Health and Social Services is deeply saddened to announce that one resident has died from the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The deceased is an elderly female, aged 92 who was admitted to the Glendon Hospital COVID-19 Isolation Unit where her condition was assessed as severe. Since then she received aggressive respiratory support until the time of her passing today, Friday 24th April.

Due to patient confidentiality and the family’s right to privacy no further details can be released at this time.

The family of the deceased has been formally notified and the Ministry wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved on the unfortunate loss of their loved one.

The death brings Montserrat’s active cases to seven (7). To date there have been eleven (11) confirmed cases, two (2) of which have recovered.

In light of this first COVID-19 related death, the Ministry of health and Social wishes to remind the public to diligently follow the advised actions to decrease risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

• Wash hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your bent elbow when coughing or sneezing.

• Continue to remain at home while the health authorities seek to identify, contain and treat active cases of COVID -19.

These actions protect us, our neighbors, friends, family, and those most at risk, and can save us from the heartache of death.

Let us work together; we can get through these difficult times.