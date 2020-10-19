REGIONAL: ‘Bajans don’t beg’: Gov’t of Barbados to pay for students’ CXC reviews

Spread the love













There is some relief on the horizon for CXC students and their parents by extension.

Last night (October 18), Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the announcement that the Government of Barbados will foot the bill to have the July 2020 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) scripts reviewed for all students requiring such.

It was while speaking from the platform of a political meeting at Market Hill in St George that PM Mottley made the declaration.

In addressing those present, she voiced her displeasure at the saga which has been unfolding across the region regarding the results returned back in September.

Protests have been mounted in several territories across the region as thousands of students, parents, teachers, tutors and even principals voiced complaints about ‘low’ and ‘ungraded’ CSEC and CAPE results returned by the examining body.

In speaking on the situation, PM Mottley stated:

“What has happened to the children of the region is not right! I don’t know what the report [completed by the independent review team] will say, but I do know this, that many of the children who are asking for a review, their parents can not afford to pay the price for that review.”

While noting that Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw had initially requested the waiver of fees associated with the review process traditionally, in light of the regional outcry with the July 2020 CXC results, Mottley informed that CXC had yet to respond with an answer.

She continued: “… but Bajans don’t beg and therefore tomorrow you will tell them that the Government of Barbados will pay for the review of all the children who need a review by CXC.” The PM was simultaneously speaking to Minister Bradshaw, who is scheduled to meet with CXC officials today October 19, as well as those gathered.

The PM’s announcement was met with cheers of approval from those present.

As regional pressure from students and parents intensified, CXC established an Independent Review Team to investigate the July 2020 results. In an online conference on Sunday, October 18, CXC Registrar Dr Wayne Wesley announced a 50 per cent reduction in review fees. Customarily the cost per review is $30 USD, however this was reduced to $15 USD.

Officials from the Caribbean Examination Council are scheduled to meet with education ministers cross the region today.