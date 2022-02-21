Recalled baby formula found in Antigua and Barbuda

PRESS STATEMENT – The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division is strongly warning consumers not to use certain infant formulas made by Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility, after investigation by the division reveal the recalled infant formulas were found on shelves in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Division has referred the matter to the Central Board of Health within the Ministry of Health for their necessary action so that the product can be removed and discarded.

Specifically, consumers are advised not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if: the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, and the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2, and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or after.

In a press release, the FDA announced it is investigating consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause life-threatening infections such as sepsis or meningitis.