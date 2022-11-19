Recall of Antigua and Barbuda Machine Readable Passport extends to 31st December 2023

- Advertisement -

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 19th November, 2022……The Passport and Citizenship Division of Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday 17th November 2022 announced that through a Decision of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda, it has extended the deadline for the mandatory recall period for all Antigua and Barbuda Machine Readable Passports to 31st December 2023.

The decision was taken in light of the continuing impact of global events on the ability of citizens here and abroad to meet the previous deadline of 31 December 2022.

All citizens of Antigua and Barbuda with a Machine-Readable passport are advised that the document now becomes invalid on 1st January 2024. Only ePassports will be valid for travel as of 1st January 2024. The recall of all Machine-Readable passports will facilitate the use of only the new Antigua and Barbuda ePassport introduced in April 2017.

Application forms for the ePassports are available at the Passport Office, Queen Elizabeth Highway, the Antigua and Barbuda Missions in the USA, Canada and the United Kingdom or from the government’s website at www.ab.gov.ag. Further information is available from the Passport Office in Antigua and Barbuda at telephone 462-0092.

The Passport and Citizenship Division of Antigua and Barbuda extends its thanks to the public for its cooperation and understanding. (Ends)