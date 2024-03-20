Rebels and Cristos United win close Division 2 contests in basketball association league

By Neto Baptiste

In a close Division Two encounter, Rebels overcame Fearless Crew by just one point, winning by an 88-87 margin for their second triumph in four games when they met at the JSC basketball complex on Monday.

The lead switched hands on several occasions throughout the close contest, with both teams evenly poised at 15-15 at the end of the first quarter. Rebels then outshot Fearless Crew 31-14 in the second before Fearless Crew rebounded to take the third quarter 23-13. Rebels then edged their opponents 14-13 in the fourth and final quarter to claim the contest.

Tyndale Telemaque was the top scorer for Rebels, sinking 21 points on 8 of 19 shooting, while grabbing 11 rebounds. He had assistance from Buell Henry who sank 19 points and picked up 29 rebounds, while Kirwan Peterson contributed with 15 points.

In a losing effort, Ronel Gomez led the scoring for Fearless Crew with 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench, with Ralph Spooner and Rafiki Harris both adding 16 points.

In another close encounter, Cristos United defeated MJ Gray’s Green Phoenix 46-42 for only their first win in four showings.

Phoenix started strong, claiming the first quarter 14-7 before United took the second and third quarters 17-4 and 12-8 respectively. Phoenix outscored their opponents 16-10 in the fourth and final quarter, but it was not enough for the victory.

Manlight Sommons top scored for United off the bench, sinking 15 points while grabbing 14 rebounds. Dwayne Samuel contributed with 10 points and eight rebounds. Ajani Adams was the top scorer for Phoenix with nine points.