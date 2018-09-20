Rape and buggery cops on bail

The two cops accused of the rape and buggery of a 19-year-old woman have been granted bail.

Each man was offered $80,000 bail with a cash requisite of $20,000. And, they had to hand over their passports to the court while the case is pending.

They must both report to the Johnsons Point Police Station everyday until the trial concludes or the court orders otherwise.

The men were told they must give the police 72 hours notice if they intend to change their address at any time while the matter is before the court.

Additionally, High Court Justice Keith Thom ordered that they must not interfere with the female complainant, otherwise, bail would be revoked and they would be remanded to prison.

It is alleged that on May 12, 2017, they assaulted the young woman after driving her to Five Islands despite her pleas to let her go.

The assault allegedly took place in the back of a car near a nightclub and the men reportedly threatened the complainant’s life.

Crown Counsel Adlai Smith appeared for the Crown and Michael Archibald represented the accused whose names cannot be published by law.