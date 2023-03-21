Rangers ends Premier Division first round on winning note

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Ottos Rangers were the lone winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division on Sunday, recording a 3-1 triumph over Greenbay Hoppers in the second game of a triple-header at the FA’s technical center.

All four goals were scored in the second half with Hoppers drawing first blood via a Rodney Lawrence strike in the 54th minute.

Junior Benjamin drew Rangers level 10 minutes later when he scored his first of two goals on minute 64. The celebrations had barely died down before Benjamin recoded his brace, netting just three minutes later to make it 2-1 in his team’s favor.

Ottos Rangers are on 22 points from 15 showings and seventh in the 16-team standings.

Jalmro Calvin secured the three points for Rangers when he netted in the 73rd minute as they move to 22 points from 15 showings and seventh in the 16-team standings. Hoppers remains on 19 points from 15 outings and 10th in the standings.

In Sunday’s feature contest, former champions Sap and Willikies Warriors played to a 3-3 draw.

Tyrique Tonge scored all three goals for Sap to record a hattrick, netting in minutes 41, 43 and 52. Nadre Thomas and Novelle Francis Jr had given Willikies a 2-0 advantage with goals in minutes 17 and 25 respectively, while Francis completed his brace in the 71st to earn a point for Willikies.

Willikies edges onto 21 points and eighth in the standings after 15 matches, while Sap are ninth with 20 points from the same number of showings.

In Sunday’s opening clash, Liberta Blackhawks and Pigotts Bullets played to a scoreless draw.