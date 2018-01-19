Radio Range Man Charged with Larceny

A report was made to the police and he was taken into custody and charged. He was expected to appear in Court yesterday.

He is accused of breaking into the office of Benjamin & Co, located on Cross Street and stealing several bottles of alcohol. The alleged incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a9ce2a30&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=13&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a9ce2a30' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.