Quartet accused of Greenaway murder due back in court today

By Latrishka Thomas

The four individuals charged with the murder of Bruce Greenaway will find out today if the prosecution has enough evidence to send their matter up to the High Court.

In early June, 44-year-old police officer Jason Modeste, along with three members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force – Shakiel Thomas, 25, Armal Warner, 20, and Aliyah Martin, also 20 — made their first court appearance after they were accused of killing Greenaway in April.

The Falmouth resident, who was buried in June, was found dead at Indian Creek on April 13, a few days after his family reported him missing.

According to reports, the father-of-two was last seen in the company of soldiers before he went missing four days prior.

An autopsy revealed that he was strangled.

On their first court appearance in All Saints Magistrate’s Court, the four law enforcement personnel were remanded to prison and three of them subsequently applied to the High Court for bail.

Warner and Martin were the first two to apply for bail. However, after a lengthy hearing before Justice Iain Morley on June 25, this was denied.

Thomas tried his luck on July 5 but his application for temporary release was also rejected by the same judge.

The last co-accused in the matter, Modeste, did not apply for bail.

Today, the quartet is set to appear before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel Edwards who will adjudicate the committal hearing in All Saints Magistrate’s Court.

Should the matter be committed, they will have to face a judge and jury for Greenaway’s killing.

Lawrence Daniels is representing Martin, Andrew O’Kola is appearing for Warner and Thomas, while Wendel Robinson is advocating for Modeste.

The high-profile case has attracted many outraged picketers and concerned citizens who, along with the family of the deceased, have been demanding ‘Justice for Bruce Greenaway’.