Pythons keep winning streak alive to top Super 40 standings

By Neto Baptiste

All Saints Pythons continue to lead the 10-team standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 Competition following a second straight victory on the weekend to move to 26 points, four points clear of second placed Empire Nation and third placed Pigotts Crushers.

Playing away to Rising Sun Spartans, Pythons made easy work of their hosts to win their low-scoring affair by 48 runs.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Pythons amassed 128 all out in 31.1 overs with Kenny Sutton hitting a top score of 25. Richie Thomas was the pick of the bowlers, claiming five wickets for 17 runs in eight overs.

Spartans, however, could not get it together with the bat, managing only 80 before they were all out in 20 overs. Andra Samuel and Larry Joseph led the charge with the ball for Pythons, both snatching three wickets. Samuel claimed three for 22 in three overs while Joseph grabbed three for 26 in five.

Meanwhile, PIC Liberta Blackhawks dismantled Jennings Tigers to win by seven wickets in anther low-scoring contest.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Tigers fell for 59 in 26.1 overs. Miandre James had exceptional bowling figures for Blackhawks of five for six in six overs which included three maidens. Hayden Walsh Jr bagged three for 15 in 7.1 overs, while Kadeem Phillip picked up two for 16 in five overs.

Blackhawks then raced to 60 for three in just 12.1 overs with Amahl Nathaniel hitting a top score of 19.

The win moves Blackhawks into fourth with 20 points while Tigers lay eighth with 12 points.

There was victory as well for CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles as they got the better of Massy United Combined Schools by 148 runs in a rain affected contest.

Batting first, Golden Eagles posted 215 for six in 25 overs. Deran Benta led the charge with the bat, slamming five fours and nine sixes to amass 115 off 76 deliveries. Antoine Willock snatched two for 39 in five overs.

Combined Schools were then bundled out for 70 with Chad Walsh and Justin Joseph both picking up three wickets.

Golden Eagles are now sixth in the standings with 16 points, while Schools are second from bottom with four points. They are however ahead of bottom placed Spartans on net run rate.

In other matches, Pigotts Crushers and Empire Nation ended in a tie after both teams got to 220 from their 40 overs while the match between Bolans and New Winthorpes was abandoned.