Psychiatric evaluation ordered for alleged burglar

A 21-year-old woman charged with burglarising the home of a 66-year-old woman has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison pending the results of a psychological evaluation.

The accused, Brittany Jno-Baptiste is alleged to have unlawfully entered the home of Piccadilly resident Jane Finch on October 4, 2021 with the intent to commit a felony.

When she appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Friday, she had to be restrained with handcuffs due to her exhibiting erratic behaviour.

Jno-Baptiste also appeared confused when Magistrate Nagio Emanuel-Edwards was addressing her and she responded to questions only by nodding her head.

After being told that she will be placed behind bars until January 26, 2022, the young woman was escorted out of courtroom by three officers.

She began shouting at the officers and was subsequently placed in the court’s cell, but even then she could be heard screaming at the top of her lungs.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigations into the alleged murder of Finch which reportedly occurred on the same night as the alleged burglary.

Finch’s body was discovered in her home around 9:15 pm on October 4.

The homeowner had only minutes earlier called the Dockyard Police Station to report that an intruder was in the process of breaking into her home.

It is said that when the police arrived on the scene, the attack had already occurred and the suspect was still in the house.

It is believed that a knife and another sharp object had been used to inflict the fatal wounds.

This was the 10th homicide for the year.

Meanwhile, the fatal shootings of 32-year-old Ricardo Christmas of Greenbay, 32-year-old Alexis Mussington of Cooks New Extension, and 45-year-old Radradatt Ramlakhan of Christian Street, Gray’s Farm, are still under investigation.

On August 23, an unknown assailant opened fire on Mussington on Chriatian Street in Grays Farm, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Ramlakhan, who lived in the same vicinity, was shot multiple times to his upper body from what is believed to be stray bullets that penetrated the wooden home he occupied with his family.

Two days later, Christmas was gunned down in the vicinity of Country Pond.

More than a month later, no arrests have been made in the matters.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activities within the areas before or after the incidents to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 462-3913.

The public is further reminded of a $25,000 reward that is still being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those involved in these heinous crimes.