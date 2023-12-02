Prospects dwindle for new prison facility as retrofitting remains priority

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Any hope for the establishment of a new prison facility in the upcoming year can be dashed.

National Security Minister Sir Steadroy Benjamin conveyed to Observer that instead, the government is committed to continuing the ongoing retrofitting of the existing prison facility, His Majesty’s Prison.

Sir Steadroy emphasised, “We will continue to retrofit the present prison until such time as we are in the financial position to build a new one.”

Despite assurances over the years, he revealed that the government currently lacks the necessary funds to undertake the construction of a new prison facility.

Citing various factors, Sir Steadroy highlighted the significant rise in expenses, contributing to the financial challenges hindering the construction of a new facility.

“Things have gone up quite a bit, shipping, the war in Ukraine and other things like that, so now the figure would have changed significantly,” he said.

The ongoing retrofitting efforts aim to address concerns related to overcrowding and outdated infrastructure that have adversely impacted the health of inmates.

Originally built in 1735 to house 150 prisoners, the current Coronation Road facility accommodates over 200 inmates and stands as one of the few structures still serving its colonial-era purpose.

The deplorable condition of the national prison has drawn strong condemnation from international bodies, with a 2016 UN report listing harsh conditions and extreme overcrowding.

A 2014 US State Department report criticised the use of slop pails instead of toilets, poor ventilation, and other deficiencies.

Less than a year ago, inmates at His Majesty’s Prison, also highlighted their lack of access to basic necessities, inadequate medical care, and substandard treatment from staff.

In 2019 Sir Steadroy promised to construct a new prison in 2020 but plans were thwarted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then after the pandemic, the government opted to erect containers for additional cells, bathrooms and so on.

However, recent reports indicate security concerns with these containers.