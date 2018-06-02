Proposed laws to regulate architects too strict, gov’t official says

June 2, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments

Jonas was speaking on Thursday during the debate on the Architects Profession Bill 2018.

Attorney General, Steadroy Benjamin, had said when he introduced the Bill to the house, that it was merely seeking to adopt the recommendations of local architects in bringing more order to the profession.

 

 

But Jonas says that where the Bill describes the qualifications for an individual to be registered as a professional architect, the requirements are too high for those architectural assistants.

 

 

The Bill creates an Architects Association and an Architects Council to head that association.

The council is setup as the national self-regulatory body for the architect’s profession and is given independence from any government direction.

But Jonas argued that the Development Control Authority, the body that receives architectural plans and approves or rejects them, should be given a greater role in regulating the architects’ profession.

He says the DCA is routinely overlooked.

0602-ARCHITECTS-DEAN-2

The Architects Profession Bill 2018 was later referred to a select committee of the Lower House for its recommendations before further debate.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.