Proposed laws to regulate architects too strict, gov’t official says

Jonas was speaking on Thursday during the debate on the Architects Profession Bill 2018.

Attorney General, Steadroy Benjamin, had said when he introduced the Bill to the house, that it was merely seeking to adopt the recommendations of local architects in bringing more order to the profession.

But Jonas says that where the Bill describes the qualifications for an individual to be registered as a professional architect, the requirements are too high for those architectural assistants.

The Bill creates an Architects Association and an Architects Council to head that association.

The council is setup as the national self-regulatory body for the architect’s profession and is given independence from any government direction.

But Jonas argued that the Development Control Authority, the body that receives architectural plans and approves or rejects them, should be given a greater role in regulating the architects’ profession.

He says the DCA is routinely overlooked.

The Architects Profession Bill 2018 was later referred to a select committee of the Lower House for its recommendations before further debate.