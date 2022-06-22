Prominent attorney to be sentenced for financial crime today

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

Well-known attorney Warren Cassell has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison in Montserrat after a nine-member jury found him guilty of concealing the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Between January 2007 and November 2008, the attorney is believed to have dishonestly concealed or disguised EC$855,380.54 by transferring the funds from an investor’s account into an incorporated account for the sale of land.

According to the charge sheet, Cassel dishonestly represented that he was a legitimate director of Providence Estate Limited and was legally entitled to sell land at the estate. He is said to have fraudulently filed a change of directors application with the Companies Registry regarding said estate, and received funds into an incorporated business for the sale of land at Providence Estate for the purpose of avoiding prosecution for an offence or the making or enforcement of a confiscation order.

Montserratian-born Cassell, who works as an attorney in Antigua, represented himself during the proceedings. His Lordship Justice Stanley John presided over the trial which lasted just over a week. Richard Jory QC, DPP Oris Sullivan and Henry Gordon appeared for the Crown.

The charge stems from a case that was previously tried before the Privy Council almost a decade ago.

Cassell will be sentenced at 9am today.