Prime Minister Browne gives Ministers additional assignments – Henry Charles Fernandez appointed Tourism Minister

JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 27th October, 2017……Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browneon Friday, during the weekly sitting of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda gave his Ministers new appointments following the removal from the Cabinet of MP Asot Michael who formerly served as Minister for Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy.

The Prime Minister advised his Cabinet that instead of appointing a new Minister for Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy to replace MP Asot Michael, he has opted to assign the portfolio responsibilities from that Ministry to a number of ministers.

With the portfolio realignments, the Honourable Henry Charles Fernandez, who was formerly the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Immigration; now receives the appointment of Minister of Tourism, Foreign Affairs and Immigration.

The Honourable Sir Robin Yearwood received the Energy portfolio, assuming responsibility for Energy, PDV Caribe Antigua and Barbuda Limited and the Antigua and Barbuda National Energy Council (ABNEC).

The Health and Environment Minister, Molwyn Joseph assumes responsibility for Botanical Gardens and Heritage Sites, while the Hon. E. P. Chet Greene is now responsible for Investment, Economic Development, International Trade, the National Economic and Social Council and the Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority.

Prime Minister Browne has added Public Private Partnerships (PPP), the West Indies Oil Company Limited, the National Asset Management Company (NAMCO), and the Citizenship by Investment Unit to his portfolio.

We list below the Ministers and their new portfolio assignments

Government of Antigua and Barbuda

The CABINET

PORTFOLIO

No. 1 Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister

Minister for Finance, Corporate Governance &

Public Private Partnerships

Office of the Prime Minister

Ministry of Finance Headquarters

Electoral Commission

Financial Secretary’s Office

Treasury Department

Inland Revenue Department

National Asset Management Company (NAMCO)

Citizenship by Investment Unit

General Post Office

Property Valuation and Tax Compliance

Customs Department

Social Security

State Insurance

Insurance

Public Sector Investment Programmes

Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC)

Free Trade and Processing Zone

Gaming

Defence Force

Office of the National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP)

Port Authority

Sea Ports

West Indies Oil Company Ltd. (WIOC)

Corporatization Unit

Prime Minister’s Scholarships

Antigua and Barbuda Development Bank

Passport and Citizenship

Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU)

Merchant Shipping and Shipping Registration

No. 2 Honourable Sir. Robin Kenworth

Montgomery Yearwood

Minister for Public Utilities, Energy, Civil Aviation

& Transportation

Ministry Headquarters

Antigua Public Utilities Authority

Meteorology

Energy

Antigua and Barbuda Airports Authority

PDV Caribe Antigua and Barbuda Ltd.

Civil Aviation

Vehicular Control

Transport Board

Antigua and Barbuda National Energy Council (ABNEC)

No. 3 Honourable Molwyn Joseph

Minister for Health & The Environment

Ministry Headquarters

Health

Mt. St. John’s Medical Centre

Holberton Hospital

Antigua and Barbuda Hospital Board

Medical General

Medical Benefits Scheme

Fiennes Institute

Mentally Handicapped

Central Board of Health

AIDS Secretariat

Mental Hospital

Health Information

Health Education

Persons Living with Disabilities

National Solid Waste Authority

Botanical Gardens & Heritage Sites

The Environment

No. 4 Honourable Henry Charles Fernandez

Minister for Tourism, Foreign Affairs,

and Immigration

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters

Ministry of Tourism Headquarters

Immigration Headquarters

St. John’s Development Corporation

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

Overseas Tourism Offices

Deep Bay Development Corporation

National Parks Authority

Antigua Isle Limited

New Port (Antigua) Limited

Corbkinnon Limited

Antigua Pier Group Ltd.

FCCA, CHTA, CTO & Yachting

Beach Protection

Vendors

Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute

Overseas Missions

WTO

The Diaspora Unit

VIP Lounge –V.C. Bird International Airport

No. 5 Honourable Everly Paul Chet Greene

Minister for Trade, Commerce, Investment, Industry,

Sports, Culture & National Festivals