Police Thank Public for Supporting Police Week 2023

- Advertisement -

Members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda are expressing thanks to the general public for supporting police week, 2023. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Atlee Rodney said police week 2023 was a great success, and that he was pleased with the support of the public at many of the events.

He is thanking the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, the business sector, the media, and all those who contributed to their success. The commissioner is also commending his officers for their hard work and dedication to this year’s police week celebration.

The police force celebrated 55 years of police week this year, which started with a church service at the Swetes Wesleyan Holiness Church on Sunday, 10 September.

Several other activities followed, including an Open Day and Exhibition at Police Headquarters, the Malcolm Nicholas Cup Competition, the first-ever King Show at Antigua Recreation Grounds, the Calypso Monarch Competition, as well as the theatrical presentation put on by the Police Drama Group.

One of the highlights of Police Week 2023 was the distribution of care packages to a number of persons in various communities. The police also held a Cultural Food Festival at the Rising Sun Grounds for the first time this year. The celebrations ended with a family fun day and sports at Ffryes Beach on September, 17.

Police Week was celebrated under the theme, “With dignity and pride, we are working together with our community.”