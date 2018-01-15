Police seeking help locating missing girl

The police, along with the family of 14yr-old Djahnae Banton of Hatton, is seeking the help of the public in knowing her whereabouts.

Djahnae is a 2nd Form student of Ottos Comprehensive School. She was last seen on Friday in Hatton, wearing a floral long sleeve top and a pair of long black tights. She is slim build, approximately 4ft-5ins in height and has a fair complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Youth Intervention Unit at 562-8417 or 764-2302