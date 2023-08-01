Police provide details and express sympathy following shooting incident that ended in death

- Advertisement -

St. Johns, Antigua, and Barbuda, August 1st, 2023

The police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that left one man dead.

Around 9 pm on Monday, 31st July, the police and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force were in the area of Lauchland Benjamin Drive, conducting a joint stop-and-search operation. While on the scene, a vehicle was spotted with three occupants inside acting suspiciously. The driver was signaled to stop; however, the vehicle turned around and sped away from the scene. A pursuit immediately ensued.

During the chase, several shots were fired at the police vehicle and the police returned fire. It was further reported that two occupants alighted from the said vehicle and escaped on foot; one in the Otto’s area, and the other at Gray Hill. The chase ended at Grays Farm when the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The officers continue pursuing the assailant and he was subsequently apprehended with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his body. He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. The deceased is a 45-year-old man from Bendals.

The Police Administration is saddened by the unfortunate outcome of this incident and expresses sympathy to the victim’s family. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Atlee Rodney is appealing to the general public to continue cooperating with the police in the lawful execution of their duties, especially during these stop-and-search operations.

The commissioner is further assuring the general public that the police will continue working in their best interest in ensuring the safety and security of every citizen and visitor in the country.

The police are asking members of the public for information in connection with this incident. Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or the Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-Tips (8477).