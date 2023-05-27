Police Probe Sudden Death of Two Men

- Advertisement -

The police are continuing investigations into the circumstances that resulted in the death of two men at a construction site.

It was reported that around 12:30 pm on Friday 26 May, a heavy-duty equipment operator was carrying out work at a construction site at Winward Estate on Pegion Point Beach, when the machine apparently came in contact with a building both men were working on.

The building reportedly collapsed, causing injuries to a 36-year-old man of American Road and a man from Ottos.

The Ottos man, who is believed to be in his mid-twenties was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the Emergency Medical Services. He was pronounced dead at 3:09 pm. The other worker was pronounced dead on the scene around 5:17 pm.

The Police Administration is expressing condolences to the families who are mourning, as a result of this tragic incident.