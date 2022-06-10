Police probe death of elderly man in Perry Bay

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

@antiguaobserver.com

The death of an elderly Perry Bay resident remains under investigation by police.

Police spokesperson Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer the deceased, identified as Keithroy Davis, was last seen alive on June 2.

It was reported that Davis lived alone and neighbours grew concerned when they did not see him leave for work in the mornings.

A friend went to Gray’s Farm Police Station and reported that Davis had complained of feeling unwell on Monday, and when he went to check on him on Wednesday, the door was secured and he was unable to open it.

Police visited the scene and forced their way in through the front door. Davis was found on the bedroom floor, appearing lifeless.

Davis’ cousin identified him and told police the deceased was diabetic and that he had last spoken to him on June 2 when on his way to work.

The district doctor pronounced Davis dead at 7.20pm on Wednesday. Foul play is not suspected.