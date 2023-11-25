Police probe brazen daylight robbery at Glanvilles Service Station

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

The police are carrying out investigations into a brazen daylight robbery at the Glanvilles Service Station which left a female attendant tramautised.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am on Friday.

According to the gas station’s proprietor, Mitchum Hughes, two men wearing dark clothing and hoodies and gloves were seen on CCTV footage brandishing firearms — one of which appeared to be a shotgun – at the gas station’s pump attendant who also served as the cashier.

The masked duo reportedly drove a silver Honda CRV into the gas station from the eastern entrance and made an order for gasoline. At the time, there was another vehicle being refuelled.

Social media image

Hughes told Observer that when the female attendant made a trip inside to the cash register, the robbers exited their vehicle and demanded the money from the cash register.

Upon realising there was a robbery in progress, the other customer drove off and reported the matter to the nearest police station.

After robbing the service station of an undisclosed sum of money, both robbers fled the scene in their vehicle.

Shortly after, the occupants of a car which was parked near the adjacent supermarket, exited after their vehicle and were seen in the footage making a phone call, Hughes said.

Soon after, multiple police officers arrived on scene to investigate the incident, he added.

Police spokesman, Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer that the robbery was reported to the police around 10:41 am and that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.