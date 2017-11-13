POLICE PRESS RELEASE: Road fatality victim named

New Story

The Traffic Department was called to the scene of a traffic accident on All Saints Road in the vicinity of the Belmont Clinic around 6:15 a.m. It was reported that a passenger bus ran off the road and [crashed] into a wall near Belmont Clinic.

The driver, 45-year-old Trevor Willock of Roman Hill, was traveling from east to west on All Saints Road at a high speed when he apparently lost control of the silver Toyota Hiace Bus #286 he was driving.

He was pronounced dead on the spot by a medical doctor around 7:45 a.m.