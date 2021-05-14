Police officers and family celebrate the life of slain police corporal

The family, friends and colleagues of Corporal Clifton Common standing in front of his gravesite at the Valley Church Burial Ground. photo credit: Wayne Mariette

By Leon Norville

On Thursday, members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, along with friends and family members, gathered at the Saint John’s Pentecostal House of Restoration Ministries to pay their final respects to the police officer who was murdered in the line of duty on February 11.

51-year-old Corporal Clifton Common was remembered as a man of great character who was the consummate professional while serving the country’s police force from January 15, 1992, for the last 29 years.











Speaking at the funeral service of the late corporal was Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney, who offered condolences to the family and asked God’s strength for them in their time of grief.

In the eulogy, Natalie Willock Southwell spoke about the life of Common and how he was a God-fearing family man. She said he was caring, quiet and well-mannered. “A beautiful soul gone to soon” she said.

On Wednesday of this week, colleagues of Corporal Common unveiled a banner in his memory.

It now hangs on the front wall outside of where he was stationed during his employment – The Saint John’s Police Station. His wife of 23 years, Vilma Common, and son, Addison Simon, said that this has been a very trying time for them, and they are still attempting to come to grips with the sudden loss of their loved one.

Corporal Common died at the hands of 20-year-old Verel Simon of Villa who was charged for the alleged murder of the police corporal. He is set to appear in the Saint John’s Magistrates Court for his committal hearing on June 24.