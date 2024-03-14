Police officer accused of firing shots at occupied car to enter plea later this month

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A police officer accused of firing 12 shots at a vehicle with two people inside will enter a plea on March 27.

Sergeant Karim Warner appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday, but the case was adjourned due to the absence of his attorney, Andrew O’Kola.

The incident allegedly occurred near Emerald Cove Resort in Willikies on December 3.

Warner reportedly shot at a white Toyota Mark X which was occupied by a 48-year-old man from Hodges Bay and his 31-year-old girlfriend from Liberta.

Police reportedly found bullet holes near the handle of one of the rear doors of the vehicle and spent shells on the ground around it.

The disagreement leading to the alleged shooting is said to have arisen when the male complainant refused to return the vehicle which he was leasing from Warner. In an attempt to retrieve the vehicle, Warner allegedly fired the 12 rounds.

The prosecution stated yesterday that they will be prepared to proceed when the matter resumes in two weeks. Warner was informed that the court will proceed even if his lawyer is again absent.