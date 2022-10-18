Police issue caution to heavy duty vehicle operators following freak accident

- Advertisement -

An appeal has been issued to heavy duty vehicle operators to exercise extreme caution, especially when working in areas that pose a threat to the public.

The plea came from the Head of the Police Traffic Department, Rodney Ellis, days after 63-year-old Victor Medina was tragically killed in a freak accident on a construction site at Sugar Ridge.

Medina’s friends took to social media to pay their respects to the Hispanic man who was known as a good friend and family man who loved his wife dearly.

Another man who has not been identified is still receiving treatment at the hospital due to injuries he sustained in the incident.

“When you are operating in certain areas, you have to be extra careful because in this area here, not saying this is the position in this accident, but if you are way on top a hill, you have to be extremely careful when you are dealing with those areas. You have to be extra careful,” Ellis warned.

He also had words of advice for persons operating such vehicles on public roads, particularly when transporting building materials.

“Some of these concrete trucks, I don’t know whether or not they overload them, but some of them when they are going around corners or up hills, some of the concrete falls out of the truck itself and is a hazard on the road.

“So, if they know they want 10 yards, do not put the full 10 yards when you know it’s going to overflow because it is creating problems on the road.

“A couple persons have called in while I am on radio stations and they make mention of it, and it’s a fact.

“Yes, if I know which company they belong to then I will go to them and they have to clean the road because it’s a hazard and a form of littering.

“They have to take control of these concrete trucks when they are moving on the road. They have to be more careful. If you are going around the corner and you have a lot of load, you have to know how to maneuver the vehicle,” Ellis added.

The tragedy occurred last Friday morning, apparently where building is taking place at the residential community of Sugar Ridge. A cement truck is said to have got out of control and rolled down a small hill, colliding with two vehicles – one of which was a pickup truck.

Medina and a 45-year-old man were transported to the hospital shortly afterwards, where Medina was pronounced dead and the other man was treated for his injuries.

Investigations remain underway into the matter. Ellis told Observer police are still waiting on a number of reports to determine the exact cause.