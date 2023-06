- Advertisement -

The police are continuing investigation in the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old man of All Saints.

The man’s body was reportedly found suspending from the ceiling of his home by a piece of electrical wire. The discovery was made around 7:30 am on Saturday, June 24 at All Saints.

He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor around 9:08 am.

The Police Administration expresses condolences to the family as they mourn the loss of a family member.