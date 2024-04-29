Police investigate drowning of three-year-old boy in Briggins

- Advertisement -

Investigations are ongoing into the drowning of a toddler in the Briggins area.

According to police reports, some time after 8am on Sunday, April 28, the family of three-year-old Zyonandon Collin Hope, found him floating facedown in a swimming pool.

Zyonandon and his mother arrived on island about two weeks ago from the United States to spend time with family.

The toddler was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre after EMS arrived on the scene and attempted to resuscitate the boy via CPR.

Doctors at the hospital also tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 8:37am.