Police investigate discoveries of two bodies

Two reports of sudden death in Antigua and Barbuda are being investigated by the police.

Forty-six-year-old Junie Nisbett of Fort Road was found dead on her living room floor on Wednesday. According to sources, her boyfriend told lawmen that Nisbett, who suffered from hypertension and acid reflux, had complained of chest pains for more than a week.

However, her doctor prescribed medication following a visit.

It was further stated that before she was found unresponsive, she had gone to lie down in a chair in the living room, and sometime later her partner observed her lying face down on the couch, unresponsive.

He said he called a medical practitioner who lived nearby, but no pulse was found. Nisbett was pronounced dead at around 7.41am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Brent Baptiste of Craven Road, Ottos was found lying face down in a bedroom with no visible marks of violence on his body. He reportedly suffered from high blood pressure and epilepsy and was on prescribed medication.

He was pronounced dead at 12pm on Wednesday.

Further investigations are ongoing.