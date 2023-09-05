Police force mourns one of their own following fatal traffic accident

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Officers of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB) were thrown into a state of shock and mourning after Constable Robert Dyer died as a result of a traffic accident yesterday.

According to Corporal Brendan Sutherland, the police constable was travelling along the Sir Sydney Walling Highway near Luna Park when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a green Jeep Wrangler at approximately 11:20 am. Tragically, the 39-year-old Willikies resident died on the scene.

Corporal Sutherland, a supervisor of the traffic department, spoke of the grief the police force experienced when they heard the news.

“Everyone ceased what they were doing and broke down in tears, and most of the guys could not continue what they were doing for the rest of the day,” he told Observer before expressing sincere condolences to those impacted by the loss.

Corporal Sutherland, who knew the police constable for at least 10 years and worked with him closely for two of those years, described Constable Dyer as a patient and an interesting individual to work with.

“He is a person who is very much interesting to work with. He’s not a person who would get upset or offended with anybody that easy. He is very easy to work with. He is very willing to do anything or any task that may come before him,” the police corporal stated.

The supervisor added the constable was passionate about riding his motorbike.

Previously, Constable Dyer sustained a broken leg in June 2020 after colliding with a container truck in the vicinity of the Sagicor Life Building.