Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered near Indian Creek yesterday.

Police PRO Inspector Frankie Thomas confirmed moments ago that the deceased is Bruce Greenaway, also known as Jungle or Yankee, of Falmouth Harbour.

Greenaway is said to be in his early 40s.

His body was found shortly after 5pm on Easter Monday. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

