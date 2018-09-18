Police condemn threats made against them and family members

The Dominica Police Welfare Association (PWA) Tuesday condemned threats being made to police officers and their families by members of the public on various social media platforms.

PWA chairman, Jefferson Drigo, told a news conference that the police have taken the threats seriously and that his organisation has held talks with the hierarchy of the police force on the issue.

He said that the police would not be intimidated by the threats that were first posted on social media on August 14 directed at the police and family members

“The executive and members of the Police Welfare Association take this opportunity to condemn the threats posted on social media at police and in particular their families.

“We are extremely concerned about the situation and we are calling on those individuals to desist from posting threats directed at the police and to avoid a repeat of that in the future,” he said.

Drigo said the meeting with the Commissioner of Police “discussed at length the threats posed” and that “certain decision were taken in light of the threats”.

Drigo told reporters that the threats made by the unknown individuals were very specific with some indicating “they are going to kill police officers and that extended to our families also”.

“We are extremely concerned about that,” he said, warning however that ‘any action against the police or their families will be met with swift action by the police”.

The PWA said its members do not intend to follow the example of the countries were police officers are forced to go underground in order to perform their duties effectively.