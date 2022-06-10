Police capture regional football competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB) has added yet another sporting title to its list for 2022 after claiming top honours in the Regional Police Football Championship held in Tortola, BVI, over the Whit weekend.

The regional triumph follows back-to-back championship wins for the lawmen in Parish League cricket after having captured both the Dave Joseph 35 Overs Parish League Cricket in April, and the ACB Sir Richie Richardson Limited Overs title in May.

The Antigua Barbuda squad, after successfully sailing through the preliminary round, faced United Forces of St Kitts/Nevis in the final of the competition, winning the contest 2-0 to lift the coveted prize.

Klivert Ferdinand and Jensen Samuel both scored once to secure the victory. Captain of the squad, Rakeem Henry, brought home the golden boot trophy after having scored four times in the tournament.

Each team also received a trophy for participating in the tournament.

Two other countries – the United Forces of St. Kitts and Nevis and hosts BVI Police Panthers Football Team, participated in the regional tournament, which ran from June 2-6.

Neighbouring countries, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Anguilla were also to compete in the completion, but they opted out at the last minute for various reasons.

The team was under the supervision and management of long standing players, Assistant Superintendent Cecil Daley, and Senior Sergeant Kenny McBurnie.

The regional tournament was organised by the BVI Police Panthers Football Team and played in honor of their former team member, Sergeant Smykle, who lost a battle with Covid-19 earlier this year.