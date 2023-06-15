Police broaden accident probe after Andre Simon’s death

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The death of national cyclist Andre Simon has prompted police probing the road accident that left him critically injured to widen the focus of their investigation.

The athlete and father-of-one was left fighting for his life on May 8 last year after being struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by Kenyatta Benjamin of Hatton.

Benjamin is believed to have struck Simon and three other cyclists – Sean Weathered, Ghere Coates and Tiziano Rosignoli – who were all engaged in a training exercise on Sir George Walter Highway on Mother’s Day.

The tragic incident saw all four admitted to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, but Simon’s injures were so grave they landed him in the Intensive Care Unit.

Simon eventually left the country in July 2022 for further treatment in a medical facility in Texas but died on June 8 while fighting an infection. He was 36.

Benjamin is currently facing a charge of dangerous driving and was awaiting his committal hearing which, after several adjournments, was set for yesterday.

However, on Wednesday the matter was pushed back again until August 30 since the Traffic Court was closed.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter further in order to determine whether Benjamin’s charge will be upgraded to causing death by dangerous driving.

A pathology report will have to indicate that the accident is what caused Simon’s death 13 months later.