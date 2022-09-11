PM pledges referendum on country becoming a republic￼

- Advertisement -

Antiguans and Barbudans could get to vote on whether the country becomes a republic within the next few years.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne made the comments to British media shortly after Charles III was confirmed as King and head of state of the twin island nation, saying a referendum could take place within three years.

He confirmed residents would decide at polling stations to vote for a son or daughter of the soil to become President during his third term in office, should his government retain power in the upcoming election.

“That ambition remains, and early in our next term we should be in a position to put a constitutional question to the people of Antigua and Barbuda to determine whether or not we should transition from the monarch as our head of state, King Charles, or whether we should have our own President as a local Antiguan and Barbudan,” Browne announced over the weekend.

He emphasised that the move was not an act of hostility and said he hoped the nation would collectively take that step towards total independence.

“Becoming a republic doesn’t mean that this represents any form of disrespect to the monarchy; it’s just about completing that circle of independence to ensure we are truly a sovereign nation,” he added.

Browne also said the country would remain a committed member of the Commonwealth, even if it attained republic status.

The King’s role as monarch of Commonwealth countries is largely symbolic, and he will not be directly involved in governing, as he is a head of state, not the head of government.

Last November, Barbados officially removed Queen Elizabeth as its head of state, triggering calls across the region for other Caribbean islands to follow suit.

Eight of the 14 countries outside the UK which retain the British monarch as head of state are in the Caribbean.

In addition to Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago have also achieved republic status. Jamaica is on track to do so by 2025.

Back in April, Browne assured Prince Edward during his visit to the country that Antigua and Barbuda would not part ways with the British monarchy while Queen Elizabeth continued to serve as the monarch.

But he told the Queen’s youngest son and his wife Sophie that his country intended to become a republic in the future.

Browne also underscored the importance of Britain paying reparations to former colonies.