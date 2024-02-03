PM expresses condolences to family and friends of Sir Roland Franklin        

- Advertisement -

Sir Roland Franklin, a well-respected citizen and resident of Antigua and Barbuda, has died. The following is the text of the prime minister’s condolences to the bereaved.

“The government and people of Antigua and Barbuda express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sir Roland Franklin whose death saddens us all.

“Sir Roland was a well-respected citizen and resident of our beautiful twin island state who made significant contributions to nation-building.

“Sir Roland’s contribution to the development of Jumby Bay Resort & Residences would have brought our country significant and sustaining socio-economic benefits over several decades. He was also known and celebrated within our local community for his philanthropy.

“The nation knows that Sir Roland’s passing has created a void and a great pain for his family, friends and admirers. However, we should be comforted by the beautiful memories that were shared with him and the knowledge of his achievements and contributions.

“The government and people stand in solidarity with his son, Martin, and other family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace and rise in paradise.”