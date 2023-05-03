PM Browne to attend Coronation of King Charles III

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne and Minister for Housing, Land and Urban Renewal the Hon. Maria Browne will travel to London on Wednesday where they will join other Heads of State and Governments at the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May. Their Excellencies, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Sandra Williams are in London taking part in pre-coronation activities.

Before departing for London, Prime Minister Browne said that Antigua and Barbuda celebrates the ascension to the Throne of King Charles III as King of Antigua and Barbuda and other member states of the Commonwealth.

In addition, a wide cross-section of the Public Service in Antigua and Barbuda along with the Military will also be represented at the Coronation ceremony. The Antigua and Barbuda delegation comprises seven Officers from the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, two of whom will accompany the Diamond Jubilee State Coach that will carry King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Independent Senator Kiz Johnson who will be a Banner Bearer, Police Commissioner, Mr Atlee Rodney; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Governor General, Mrs Paula Frederick-Hunte; ADC to the Governor General, Assistant Superintendent of Police Dale Mercury; Accountant General, Mr Ickford Roberts; Registrar in the Civil Registry, Mrs Laurie Freeland Roberts and Field Officer at the Rehabilitation Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Mr Bernard Warner will form part of the Antigua and Barbuda delegation.

The Military Delegation from the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force comprises Lieutenant Karl Jarvis, Sergeant Daymie Daly, Lieutenant Anthony Jacobs, Warrant Officer Lovell Grant, Petty Officer Erica Davis, Sergeant Tashika Riley and Ordinary Seaman Javier Wilson.

Lieutenant Karl Jarvis and Sergeant Officer Daymie Daly of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force will accompany the Diamond Jubilee State Coach that will carry King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The United Kingdom Military is providing accommodations, meals and ground transportation for the ABDF contingent which is being handled by High Commissioner Karen-Mae Hill as the Official Liaison.

The Coronation Ceremony of King Charles III, the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey since 1066, will be viewed by millions around the globe on May 6.

The day of splendour and formality will feature religious customs dating back more than 1, 000 years.

The ceremony is due to commence at 11:00 UK Time ( 6 a.m. Local Time) and will be punctuated with music selected by the King, with twelve newly commissioned pieces, including one by Internationally famous Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Greek Orthodox music in memory of the King’s father, Prince Philip.

In Antigua and Barbuda, ceremonies marking the Coronation of King Charles III will be held on 6th and 7th May.

On May 6, at 6:20 p.m., a Military parade featuring the ABDF, ABDF Band, Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls Brigades, Duke of Edinburgh Award, Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinder, and Cadet Corps, will march off from the Multipurpose Cultural Centre to Government House.

The Parade Route will take in the Multipurpose Centre, Up Market Street, Up Long Street, Left onto Cross Street, Eyes right in front of Government House, Right onto Church Street and Fall out at Telephone Exchange.

The parade participants and other invited guests will gather at Government House for a short ceremony where performances will be done by the ABDF Band, Salvation Army Timbralists, SDA Pathfinders Drum Corps and the Lighting of the campfire and a symbolic O1 to mark the first year of reign of King Charles III.

On Sunday 7th May at 9:00 a.m., a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at the St. John’s Pentecostal House of Restoration Ministries at Lauchland Benjamin Drive.