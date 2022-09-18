PM Browne holds audience with King Charles III 

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne on Sunday held an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace as world leaders gather in the England for the State Funeral of the Late Queen Elizabeth II who will be buried on Monday 19th September following a service at Westminster Abbey.

Prime Minister Browne expressed his deep condolences to King Charles III on the passing of his dear mother and Queen, Her Majesty Elizabeth II. “Your mother and Queen was a shining example to us as leaders as she represented true commitment to service and love of country. The United Kingdom and the world will miss her dearly,” PM Browne said.

Prime Minister Browne and King Charles III briefly discussed issues of Climate Change and his previous work around the globe through The Prince’s Trust. His Majesty and Prime Minister Browne pledged to work closely on these and other issues in the future.

In Antigua and Barbuda, Monday 19th September, the day of the State Funeral for Her Majesty, has been declared a public holiday and a National Day of Mourning. On Monday at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Governor General’s Deputy, Sir Clare Roberts and Acting Prime Minister, the Hon. Steadroy Benjamin will participate in a Thanksgiving Service for the Life and Service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Thanksgiving Service will be followed by a parade through the streets of St. John’s by members of the country’s security forces.