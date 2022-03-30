PM Browne attends World Government Summit in Dubai

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne held discussions on climate change and rising sea levels yesterday at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

According to a release, Browne said he was looking forward to taking part in the forum as it is crucial that the message of small developing states is heard, since the rapid increase in extreme weather events in recent years is even greater proof of the impact of climate change.

“With the last seven years being the warmest on record, coupled with the rapid increase of extreme weather events, the impact of climate change is more visible than ever before,” he stated.

He noted that, globally, land masses are projected to sink in a matter of decades, thereby posing an existential threat to the world’s lowest-lying countries today, including island states like Antigua and Barbuda.

“Island states are on the frontlines of climate change, where the effects of rising temperatures and sea levels demand innovative climate action,” Browne remarked.

He added that the time is now for world leaders to construct and implement appropriate strategies.

In his letter of invitation to the World Government Summit, Prime Minister Browne was cited as a distinguished visionary and a beacon of change.

“It is our honour to extend an invitation to you to share your expert insights at this momentous summit, joining global leaders, decision makers and trailblazers from over 190 countries to engage in a powerful discussion on shaping the future of governance and humanity as a whole,” it read.

The summit is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Additionally, it is being chaired by H E Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; H E Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development; and Future and H E Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Application.

The eighth edition of the World Government Summit is being held in tandem with the closing of Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest event of its kind that has brought the world together at a critical time in history.

Alongside the summit, Prime Minister Browne, accompanied by his wife and Minister for Housing, Land and Urban Renewal, Maria Browne, will attend the Global Citizen Forum high-level reception to further champion the mission to create a united, inclusive and sustainable future for the next generation.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Browne and Minister Browne were special guests at the first international TIME100 Gala where a number of global leaders, including international music star will.i.am and star actor Deepika Padukone, were honoured with the TIME100 Impact Awards for building a better future.