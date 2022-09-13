Plans to host major disabilities conference gather pace

- Advertisement -

Over EC$100,000 has been set aside for a major disabilities conference to be hosted in Antigua and Barbuda.

The fifth CBR/CBID (Community-Based Rehabilitation / Community-Based Inclusive Development) Continental Congress of the Americas will be held through a partnership between the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Persons with Disabilities and the Ministry of Social Transformation.

The upcoming event will be held at the Royalton resort from October 5-7.

The association’s President Bernard Warner spoke about the significance of hosting such an event here and what it means to the disabilities community.

“It shows that Antigua and Barbuda has matured and is moving towards an inclusive society where people with disabilities will be included in decision-making, policy development and community life; it will also lend to a regional effort where for the first time in the history of the Caribbean, a congress of this sort will be held,” Warner told Observer on Monday.

He also elaborated on how logistics are falling into place.

“We have already been notified of a wide cross-section of delegates from throughout the Caribbean and Latin America to participate. We can say that we are in the final preparations to receive delegations to present on the various activities and best practices when it comes to CBR/CBID,” he added.

Community-Based Rehabilitation (CBR), initially launched by the World Health Organization, contributes to the social inclusion of people with disabilities, improving their quality of life, and fulfilling the rights of persons with disabilities in the region.

Social Transformation Minister Dean Jonas said in a release that the hosting of the event is just one of many initiatives being undertaken by the government to advocate and provide dedicated support for the disabled community.

He said the government will continue to strengthen its commitment to support persons with disabilities through further development and implementation of laws, policies and programmes targeted towards rehabilitation, equal opportunities and social inclusion.