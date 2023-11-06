Plans revealed for four new resorts to boost country’s tourism offerings

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism industry is tipped for significant growth with four new resort projects on the horizon.

Renowned hotelier, Sir Robert Barrett of Elite Island Resorts, revealed to Observer his plans to transform the abandoned Mango Bay Hotel at Dian Bay on Antigua’s east coast into a five-star wellness centre. He said he also intends to construct a cottage village in Falmouth.

These ambitious developments are expected to add another 100 rooms to Antigua’s hospitality sector, creating new opportunities for the country’s economic mainstay.

Sir Robert told Observer that work on both projects is expected to begin early next year.

“We hope to start the first project in February and hopefully the second in April,” he said.

While there are some small technicalities still to be addressed, Sir Robert said he envisages that both developments will proceed without significant delays.

Tourism accounts for the bulk of the country’s GDP and thus holds a crucial position as its bread basket.

“We depend so much on tourism,” Sir Robert continued. “Antigua is the third most dependent country on tourism in the world; 85 percent of our economy is dependent on tourism so without it we really have nothing.”

Sir Robert also spoke of the recent transformation of one of his resorts – the Verandah – from a family venue into an adults-only resort.

“Nobody is more disappointed at having to convert into an adults-only property resort than me because I have small grandchildren and, frankly, I like family resorts but the business model didn’t work,” he explained.

Sir Robert said just 20 percent of the Verandah’s income was from families, and that percentage had dwindled further because of the cost of getting to Antigua.

“We don’t have a lot of airlines in the summer. Families cannot afford to come here. You cannot have a family of four paying US$8,000 to fly to Antigua. We also found that 80 percent of couples who take vacations without their children only go to adults-only resorts,” he added.

On Independence Day, Sir Robert was conferred with a knighthood in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the tourism sector.

In addition to the Verandah, his hotels include the Pineapple Beach Club, Hammock Cove, St James Club, Galley Bay Resort, and the Jolly Beach Resort.

His investments in the country, which total more than US$500 million, have been a driving force for local economic growth and have generated employment opportunities for thousands of people over the past four decades.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has announced plans for a third luxury resort in Barbuda.

Although he did not disclose the brand, he said contracts would be finalised in the coming weeks.

This development, according to PM Browne, is expected to boost tourism on the sister isle and provide new employment opportunities for local people.

Here in Antigua, PM Browne added, construction on another luxury resort being funded by investors from the United Arab Emirates is set to start soon.