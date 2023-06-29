PiAngo Fest 2023 officially launched

- Advertisement -

PiAngo Fest formerly known as Mango Fest is organized by the Ministry of Agriculture each year to display mangoes and now pineapples in not just their natural state but all the by-products that come from them. This has always been a great opportunity for agro-processors and entrepreneurs to promote their businesses and network with others to add value to our local fruits here in Antigua and Barbuda.

Today, a ceremony was held at the Ministry of Agriculture Headquarters to launch PiAngo Fest 2023. It was chaired by Mrs. Maudvere Bradford, Senior Research Officer within the Ministry of Agriculture. A prayer was done for the commencement of the launch and event that will take place in August by Rev. Kevin St. Hill, Pastor of the Zion Potters and Judges Hill Moravian Churches. The welcome was done by Senator the Hon. Knacyntar Nedd-Charles the Parliamentary Secretary within the Ministry of Agriculture and Barbuda Affairs.

Agro-processor Nakima Williams of Kima’s gave brief remarks extending gratitude to the Ministry for hosting such an event like PiAngo which gives processors like herself an opportunity to create new products and promote their businesses with assistance from supporting agencies to expand the product lines. Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA) National Specialist, Craig Thomas pledged that IICA will continue to support PiAngo Fest as it has been doing from its inception when it was just called Mango Fest. IICA has been working closely with agro-processors each year to not only expand their product line but better their businesses through a number of workshops.

PiAngo Fest 2023 was officially launched by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade and Barbuda Affairs, Hon. E.P Chet Greene who commended the Ministry for an event that promotes small business and for he has arranged for a $50,000 grant to be made available to the agro-processors who register for PiAngo Fest to ensure that businesses get the recognition they deserve. He also tasked the PiAngo Fest committee with increasing the number of vendors to a minimum of 60 vendors and he looks forward to PiAngo Fest this year as the newly appointed Minister of Agriculture.

Many local items were displayed on sale such as; fruit wines, soaps, jams, jellies, cakes, dried fruits, sweets and treats and cosmetic products.

PiAngo Fest 2023 will be held on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th August at the Cades Bay Agricultural Station! We hope to see you there!