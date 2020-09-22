Phone shop worker fined for firearm and ammunition

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A mobile phone shop employee has been fined $10,000 for the possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Jashawn Barton of Cooks Hill, along with Dennis Horsford Jr of Bendals, Kenny Fenton of Gray’s Farm, and Romane Wilter of Nugent Avenue, were all charged with the crimes.

But Barton was the only one who admitted to the offences when the four appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday. The other three defendants were released.

On September 17, police while on an operation on High Street, attempted to execute a search warrant at Wilter’s business place, but when they arrived Wilter was not present.

Based on information received, the officers went to Hosford Jr’s business place, a phone shop also on High Street, where they found the defendants.

Barton was later intercepted on Market Street after leaving his workplace in a suspicious manner while police were executing a search.

He was suspected of having an illegal substance on his person.

When police asked to search his backpack he refused and began to behave in an aggressive manner.

They told him they were arresting him on suspicion of the aforementioned and, while being arrested, he pushed a female officer causing her to fall and sustain minor injuries.

The defendant was subdued, his backpack was searched, and a laptop and charger were found.

Barton and his backpack were taken to the police station for a more detailed search to be carried out.

When the police removed the laptop and charger they found a transparent plastic bag with a black sock containing a 38 Smith and Wesson revolver with seven matching rounds.

Upon being questioned about the items, Barton told the police, “I don’t know who put it in my bag. I had my bag in my workplace behind the counter on the chair in my workstation but it don’t belong to me.”

He was detained and police then returned to the mobile phone shop and arrested the other defendants on suspicion.

They were all charged two days later.

In addition to being charged for the firearm and ammunition, Barton was charged with beating the officer and resisting arrest.

He also pleaded guilty to those charges but was reprimanded and discharged for resisting arrest and ordered to compensate the officer $500 for beating her.

Barton must pay $5,000 for the firearm and $5,000 for the ammunition.

Should he fail to pay by December 31 he will spend a year behind bars.