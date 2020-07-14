Pest control operators urged to get licenced

Spread the love













By Adia Wynter

Members of the public making use of pesticides and chemicals for commercial sanitisation and disinfection are being encouraged to seek appropriate licensing.

The Pesticides and Chemicals Control Board issued a press release on July 12, reminding the general public of the stipulations put in place by the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Act 2008.

The Act states that it is unlawful to engage in any pest control activities, including sanitation and disinfection for remuneration without possessing a pest control operations licence.

According to Jonah Ormond, registrar of the toxic chemicals control board, as it stands, there is no person or business licensed to function as a pest control operator.

Legally, if individuals do not adhere to the requirements to obtain a licence, there is a possibility of facing 12 months in prison or a $25,000 fine.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials at the pesticides and chemicals control board say they noticed a rise in complaints from various individuals and businesses who have been treated for certain conditions, and who believe that their ailments have been caused by chemicals used by the unlicensed businesses.

The board has also made it known that it is aware of individuals offering services involving fumigation who are using chemicals not intended for that purpose.

The board is therefore urging these operators to cease and desist for the health and safety of the members of the general public who make use of their services.

Businesses seeking to offer disinfection and pest control services are being advised to contact the registrar of pesticides and toxic chemicals to obtain necessary licensing and registration of the chemical formulations intended for use.