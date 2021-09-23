Percival hoping recent achievement inspires others

By Neto Baptiste

Newly-crowned Arnold Classic Europe Bikini Champion, Kimberly Percival, is hoping that the success of Team Antigua at the prestigious international bodybuilding and fitness championships serves as an indication to others that with hard work and dedication, their goals are within reach.

The IFBB Elite Bikini Fitness pro, made the statement amidst questions regarding the value of a pro card to what some consider a “small island athlete,” and concerns over whether or not these athletes are making use of their new-found status as professional bodybuilders.

“We all have challenges on so many different levels, and so many different aspects, and I think that what Team Antigua did is to say to the public, to say to our fellow bodybuilders that it was not without challenges but we did it and it is still possible. Whether you come from a big or small country, you can have an impact, and that’s really all you need to focus on and what you want your legacy to be, what you want to achieve for your sport, for your country, and then you just jump over the hurdles, but the hurdles are not the focus, it’s really the finish line,” she said.

Members of team Antigua pose for a photo with the Antigua and Barbuda flag at the Arnold Classic in Seville, Spain. (Photo credit: Viktor Kallberg)

There was success as well for Michelle Seaforth who finished third in the same category while Men’s Classic Physique bodybuilding competitor, Bernard Percival Jr, performed credibly for a sixth place finish in last weekend’s championships.

Melissa Seaforth, who also competed in the Bikini Class, finished just outside the top 10.

Percival commended all the members of the team for the hard work and dedication they put in ahead of and during the championships held in Seville, Spain.

“I think it’s a personal preference and a personal determination that you must have, and anything worthwhile will come with challenges, and if getting your pro card and performing and excelling was simply a hop, skip, and a jump, I don’t think we would appreciate it as much. We would not value it because it would be easy, and anybody could do it, achieve it,” the athlete said.

The team’s overall performance in Spain is the country’s best to date at an international competition.