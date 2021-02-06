‘People just don’t understand’ – WI captain Holder insists Windies has always come first

Spread the love













West Indies captain Jason Holder admits he is disappointed by questions about his commitment to the team, which have come to the fore following his decision not to take part in the ongoing tour of Bangladesh.

Holder was one of 12 first-team players to opt out of the tour, citing health and safety concerns as the primary reasons. The player and others opting out of the tour were roundly criticised in some quarters, with Holder taking the brunt as the leader of the unit.

From his perspective, however, Holder believes he has more than proved his commitment to West Indies cricket over the years.

“A lot of people just don’t understand. I would hate to think people would question my commitment to West Indies cricket,” Holder told the Mason and Guest radio program.

"Over the last five, six, seven years I've been on the road. Eight years consistently I've played for the West Indies. I've had tons of opportunities to go abroad and play domestic, T20 leagues. I could have done county cricket — well I have done it — but I've had opportunities to go around the world and I've always put West Indies cricket first," he added.