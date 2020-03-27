Passport Office extends passport recall

The deadline for the recall of machine-readable passports has been extended to December 31, to accommodate persons who – as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic – will not be able to submit applications in time for the previous June deadline.

This was announced by the Antigua and Barbuda Passport Office yesterday.

In addition, the Passport Office said that there will be an adjustment of its opening hours, effective today, in keeping with the government’s policy regarding social distancing.

Going forward, the office will open at 8.30am and close at 12pm, from Monday to Friday – and only 15 people will be allowed to enter the office to conduct business at any one time. This new policy is to safeguard the health and well-being of members of staff and the public.