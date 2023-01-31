Parham Trounce Swetes, Hoppers Fall To Villa

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions Parham FC recorded the largest victory over the weekend as they thrashed Swetes FC by a staggering 6-1 on Sunday night at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Technical Centre.

Malcom Stewart earned a hattrick for the victors scoring in the 14th, 18th and 92nd minutes.

His teammate, Kenja Benjamin, scored twice in minutes 29 and 31 while John Whyte had one single conversion in minute 49.

Swetes’ Isaiah Thomas did manage to get one back in the 20th minute.

Red cards were in galore on Sunday evening as well.

In the Tryum FC versus Ottos Rangers match three red cards were issued for separate incidents.

The first to be ushered off the field was Rangers’ Kelly Roberts in the 23rd minute for serious foul play.

That was followed with red cards in the 50th and 68th minutes for the other Tryum as Kareem Burrell and Anthony Forsythe were both sent off the field due to denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Rangers, despite being a man down, managed to win the contest by a 4-1 scoreline with Junior Benjamin (38th), Joshua Arias (48th) and Jalmaro Calvin (65th, 76th) all finding the back of the net.

Romario Dennie (64th) was the lone goal scorer for Tryum.

Another red card was issued that day, this time in the encounter between FC Aston Villa and Greenbay Hoppers.

After a Javorn Stevens 10-minute conversion from the penalty spot for Hoppers, the misery grew as they found themselves 2-1 down, compliments of goals in the 41st and 84th minutes from Yasnay Torres.

The frustrations continued for the west side team after the two goals as Eugene Kirwan received a red card after receiving a second caution.