Pares Primary bounce back to record first win

Thirteen and Under Primary Netball champions, Pares Primary bounced back from their upsetting opening loss to record their first win of the 2018 season. The country team defeated Pigotts Primary 2, 9-1 on Monday at the YMCA Sports Complex.

They were led by Deniah Henry who sank 6 points and teammate, Nyerah Ralph who assisted making 3. Liberta Primary also found themselves in the winner’s circle as they trounced Buckleys Primary, 11-3. Lorranna Matthew netted 7 for the victors with teammate, Makhija Browne making 5. Buckley’s Terrianna Davis scored all three points.

In other matches that day, Urlings Primary edged out Pigotts Primary 1, 2-1, J.T. Ambrose trumped Freemansville 5-2 and St. Andrew’s Primary trounced Five Islands, 5-1. Former champions, S.R. Olivia David fell to Greenbay Primary, 6-5. Matches continued on Tuesday as the 13 and Under Secondary division got underway. Princess Margaret recorded their first victory defeating Glanvilles Secondary, 5-2.

All Saints Secondary were also victorious trouncing Jennings Secondary, 16-5 while Antigua Girls High 1 had the better of their ‘B’ team, AGHS 2, 9-6.