Pares continue losing streak

Pares Secondary School’s (PSS) losing streak continued in the Cool & Smooth Inter-Schools Basketball Competition on Tuesday as they went under to Clare Hall Secondary School by a 64 -11 margin in the Junior Boys division.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, the dynamic duo of Adrian Carnegie and Jaheem James led the victors with 18 and 16 points respectively while

T-shawn Lewis netted 9 points for Pares, who experienced their third straight loss.

St. Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) recorded their third straight win as they trounced Antigua Grammar School (AGS), 21-12 in the Mini-boys Secondary category.

Luke and Adrian Doumith both scored 6 points for St. Anthony’s with teammate, Ethan Walsh chipping in with 5 points.

Jamali Liverpool and Matthew Christian scored a combined 10 of their team’s 12 points.

“The game went good. We just need to work on our rebounds and cut down our three-point shots because we can make lay-ups,” said Walsh after the match-up.

Defending league champions, Antigua State College (ASC) continued their impressive run in the Senior Boys division as they ran a clinic on St. Joseph’s Academy (SJA), winning 58-30.

The feature encounter saw national junior players, Ezekiel Francois and Sheldon Gomes Jr. dominate the match scoring a combined 28 points.

Teammate, Najee George contributed 10 points.

Tehran Zachariah and Michael Burton Jr. sank 9 and 8 points in a losing effort.

Games will continue today as St. Joseph’s Academy will play Clare Hall Secondary at 2:45 p.m. in the Junior boy’s division while Villa Primary will face Combined at 3:30 p.m. in the Mini-girls Primary division.

Greenbay Primary will battle Charlesworth T. Samuel at 3:30 p.m. in the Mini-boys Secondary category while in the Senior boys section, Ottos Comprehensive will face Jennings Secondary and Antigua Grammar will play Clare Hall Secondary at 4:30 p.m.

All games will be played at the Blackburn basketball court in Villa.